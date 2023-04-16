WWE Superstars film episode of Celebrity Family Feud

10 WWE Superstars taped a special celebrity edition episode of Family Feud for ABC.

The taping featured five women taking on five men from the roster, with the women including Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Natalya, and Liv Morgan while the men had Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, and Dolph Ziggler.

While there’s no air date yet, the season nine of Celebrity Family Feud starts on Sunday, July 9.

This is not the first time that WWE stars were part of the hilarious program and last year both The Miz and Rey Mysterio were part of episode eight of season eight.

