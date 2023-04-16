WWE News and Notes

– During a recent interview on LightShed Live, WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed that Vince McMahon sent a company-wide email stating that Triple H will remain as the sole Chief Content Officer for WWE. He also stated that he will not be seeking input on creative decisions.

– According to a recent report from PWInsider, the reason for this change is because WWE believes the Night of Champions name will mean more to an international audience than King and Queen of the Ring would.

– While speaking to Rong The Belle, Nia Jax was asked about a potential return to the ring. She is not saying no this time, which is a change of tune. I’m the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble (2019), Survivor Series (2018), even coming back for the Rumble. I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you. ‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen. Who knows.

– Happy 34th Birthday to Mia Yim!