Will WWE offer edgier content?

Nick Khan teases the possibility of an edgier third hour in the future of WWE “Monday Night RAW”.

“Look, when we’re specifically talking about the 10 to 11 hour of Monday Night Raw, we’re specifically talking to NBCU and ourselves about what we do with that moving forward. We ask, what do we do if we tweak this, that 10 to 11 hour, it is basic cable, it’s really not broadcast, as you know. We think that NBCU would be supportive, but we’re not on a final conclusion on that.”

While on the topic of WWE, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that despite reports to the contrary, there is no hiring freeze currently in place. WWE is still business as usual when it comes to hiring and in talks with new significant performers.