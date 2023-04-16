Updates on Matt Cardona, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi sustained an injury last night in DC and will not be cleared to compete tonight. TJP is also absent due to travel issues. Aussie Open have agreed to defend their STRONG titles against Ishii & Lio Rush in place! Details: https://t.co/tizz17OKL7#njcollision pic.twitter.com/llBD1B6Oh7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2023

—–

As a result of events last night in Washington DC, NJPW has determined that Juice Robinson be suspended, effective immediately and until further notice. Details, card changes:https://t.co/vw4KxsnXi1#njpw #njcollision pic.twitter.com/Noyaiyeh7p — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2023

—–

We have been in constant communication with @WillOspreay and can now confirm that he is cleared to compete at ALL OR NOTHING on April 22nd! Will takes on Undisputed Era’s @theBobbyFish for a shot at becoming the new 1PW World Champion! 🎟 https://t.co/4INM4NuWhv pic.twitter.com/6AKB52I9ul — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) April 16, 2023

—–

Jacob Fatu will defend his HOG Heavyweight Championship against “Indy God” Matt Cardona on May 19th in NYC on FiteTV