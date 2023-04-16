Steve Maclin captures the Impact World Championship

Over on Impact, Steve Maclin counters the Hoverboard Lock into the KIA and Maclin is finally Impact World Champion. Maclin doesn’t want the ref to hand him the title. He instead calls out Scott D’Amore because he wants Scott to personally hand him the belt.

D’Amore makes his way out and wants to hand the belt to Maclin. Maclin then demands that D’Amore strap the belt around his waist. Scott then shoves the belt to Maclin and Maclin hits D’Amore with the belt. Nick Aldis gets in the ring and the two men have a staredown until Maclin leaves with his newly won Impact World Title.