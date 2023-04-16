Rhea Ripley goes off on WWE fan on Twitter

Rhea Ripley announced on Twitter that her grandmother passed away. Rhea wrote the following message…

“Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people. Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs & your little sassy cheeky attitude. It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in Feb was the highlight of my year ❤️ I miss you & I love you with all my heart.”

A WWE fan quote retweeted Rhea with the message “Go home and leave the WWE please @RheaRipley_WWE No One Likes You.”

Here was Rhea’s response…

“People like this make me regret leaving everyone I love behind. I’ve missed years without people I love to entertain and live my dream. You are a f*cking disgusting human and don’t deserve me, but here I am doing my job. Realize what’s TV and what’s real life. I deserve better.”

The WWE fan’s Twitter account ended up being deleted.