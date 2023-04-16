Rebellion 2023 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada, Impact Wrestling presents Rebellion 2023 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Kushida vs Steve Maclin for the vacant Impact World title; Jordynne Grace vs Deonna Purrazzo for the vacant Impact Knockouts title; Trey Miguel vs Jonathan Gresham vs Mike Bailey in a three-way elimination match for the Impact X Division title; Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in an Ultimate X match for the Impact World Tag Team titles; PCO vs Eddie Edwards in a Last Rites match; Tommy Dreamer, Bhupinder Gujjar, Frankie Kazarian, Killer Kelly, and Yuya Uemura vs Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich, and Moose in a 10-person Hardcore War match; Dirty Dango, Joe Hendry, and Santino Marella vs. The Design in a six-man tag team match; Heath and Rhino vs Champagne Singh and Shera in the pre-show; and KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde vs Jessicka and Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team titles in the pre-show.

Rebellion is available on traditional pay-per-view as well as on FITE.TV starting at 8PM ET. GERWECK.NET will provide live coverage!