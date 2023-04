During the Rebellion PPV, Nick Aldis joined the commentary team and let everyone know he rejoined the promotion and wants the World Championship. Aldis then confronted New Champion, Steve Maclin after Maclin defeated Kushida to become the champ.

Impact made a hell of a statement getting Nick Aldis. pic.twitter.com/KTTuwEXsM8 #Rebellion — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 17, 2023