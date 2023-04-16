Mercedes Mone asks Japanese fans to respect her privacy and not follow her home

Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance at the Stardom Cinderella Tournament 2023 yesterday, attacking her number one contender for the IWGP Women’s title Iwatani ahead of their match next week at the Stardom All Star Grand Queendom.

This was her first appearance on Stardom and she was clearly enjoying her time but it looks like fans put a bit of a damper on her mood after some followed her to her place waiting to meet her in a non-wrestling environment.

“Hi [Japan flag] fans. I’m happy that you’re excited that I’m here but please don’t follow or wait for me at my place of stay,” Mone wrote in a tweet. “They’ll [sic] will be an appropriate time and place for a meet and greet. Please respect my privacy and space,” she continued before ending with the word thank you in Japanese.

Several Japanese fans on Twitter backed her up and apologized on behalf of their compatriots although some said that while Japanese fans don’t care about WWE or any other promotions, the fact that they have that enthusiasm for her shows that they have “taken her in” and she should embrace it.

Mone built a reputation of not being very accommodating to fans at airports or hotels while wrestling for WWE so this is not surprising.

Still, following wrestlers, whoever they are, to their hotel or home and stalking them is not cool at all.