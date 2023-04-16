Impact, Rebellion PPV! 4/16/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling’s, Rebellion PPV.

Tonight’s Card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP KUSHIDA vs. Steve Maclin

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP 3-WAY ELIMINATION MATCH Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP ULTIMATE X MATCH Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

HARDCORE WAR Team Bully (Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, Kenny King & Masha Slamovich) vs. Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar & Killer Kelly)

LAST RITES MATCH Eddie Edwards vs. PCO

The Design (Deaner, Angels, Kon &/or Callihan) vs. Santino Marella, Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango

[Countdown to Rebellion Pre-show]

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) (c) vs. Death Dollz (Rosemary & Jessicka)

[Countdown to Rebellion Pre-show]

Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Shera

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt are once again on the call. The matches are taking place in Toronto.

Countdown to Rebellion

Match 1. Heath and Rhino VS Champagne Singh and Shera

Heath starts the match working on Singh. After laying it in on Singh, Rhino tags in. Shera also tags in. An ECW chant breaks out. The two start slugging it out, until Rhino hits a clothesline. Shera goes down, and then eats a gore. Singh interferes from the outside to take Rhino off his feet. Singh tags in briefly and takes an advantage. Shera tags back in he continues his teams advantage. Heath tags in and mounts a comeback. He slams Singh. Singh then rolls up Heath and puts his feet on the ropes and gets the win.

Winner. Singh and Shera

Rhino attacked Singh and Shera post match to gain a measure of respect.

Match 2. The Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Coven, Taylor Wilde and KyLynn King VS The Death Dolls, Rosemary and Jessicka

King and Jessicka start the match. They both land some stiff shots. King boots Jessicka on the apron. Jessicka headbutts King into her corner. Rosemary tags in tries to bite King. She then forearms King. King blocks another bite and lands a chin breaker. Wilde tags in. Wilde faceplants Rosemary into the bottom corner turnbuckle. Rosemary kicks Wilde, but King interferes and knocks Rosemary to the floor. King tags back in and works over Rosemary in the corner. King gets a couple two counts off punches and a legdrop. She and Wilde double team Rosemary.