Dolph Ziggler Would Be Open to Fight Conor McGregor

Speaking to TMZ Sports, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler said he’d be up for a fight with former UFC Champion Conor McGregor. As noted, Endeavor is acquiring WWE and merging WWE and UFC into one company.

Ziggler said on McGregor when asked by a TMZ photographer, “Oh yeah, WWE and UFC? And he’s called us out a couple of times, so I appreciate that, and I can go a little bit so I would still do it.”

When asked which way he would fight McGregor, Dolph Ziggler suggested, “Why not make it a best of 3? Octagon. Boxing match. Wrestling. Fighting. WWE. And then set it all up for the best out of seven at WrestleMania.” Ziggler contained, “That’s just where the money is, but not everybody can go and back it up. But some of us can.”

Conor McGregor is slated to fight Michael Chandler later this year for his next UFC fight. Both men will be serving as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, debuting on ESPN on May 30.