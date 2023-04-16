Cash Wheeler: “I am tired of reading negativity from both sides”

In posts on Twitter, FTR’s Cash Wheeler spoke about the backstage issues between certain people in AEW, saying all share blame and it needs to be fixed. He also defended his partner Dax Harwood, who seems to be taking criticism.

He wrote: “Dax is one of the best people you could ever meet. Passionate about wrestling and family. Protective over his friends, especially when people don’t know everything. He’s not afraid to speak up, and not do it anonymously. Honest to a fault. We all need to do better to fix this situation. Everyone involved. No fingers pointed. No one is completely innocent. I respect everyone involved and want the best for AEW. I am tired of reading negativity from both sides, fans and wrestlers. Real life is more important. Enough.”