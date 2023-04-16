4/15/23 WWE house shows results from Rio Rancho, NM

– Cody Rhodes comes to the ring in street clothes. He announces that he is not cleared to wrestle tonight. The Imperium attacks Rhodes. Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle make the save. Rhodes announces that he wants to wrestle tonight, and a 6-man tag match is made for later tonight.

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet d The Viking Raiders

– Dominick Mysterio d Santos Escobar, with his feet on the ropes for leverage

– Women’s 3-Way Match: The winner will be added to the WWE Raw Women’s Title Match later tonight : Piper Niven d Chelsea Green / Shotzi Blackheart

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Piper Niven / Asuka

– Shinsuke Nakamura d The Miz

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Bobby Lashley

– Main Event : Cody Rhodes / Kevin Owens / Matt Riddle d The Imperium : WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

