WWE Draft dates

The 2023 WWE Draft will begin in two weeks.

WWE has announced that the Draft will begin on Friday, April 28 during the live SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It will then wrap on Monday, May 1 during the live RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, which is also the Backlash go-home edition of RAW.

WWE also aired a new commercial for the 2023 Draft during this week’s SmackDown, which you can see embedded below in the fan tweet.

The video includes the recent line from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, where he said this year’s Draft will truly change the game, and while several Superstars are shown, there is no mention of WWE NXT. There has been some speculation on NXT being included in the Draft due to how WWE focused on every Superstar being eligible for a Draft pick, but so far only RAW and SmackDown Superstars are advertised.