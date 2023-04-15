Shinsuke Nakamura comments on his focus on the world title

Last night on Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura made his return to the company and picked up a win over Madcap Moss. During a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Nakamura revealed he is going after the World Title now that he is back. He said: I’m glad to be back. I’ve been to Japan, so I had a great victory against Great Muta. That was a historic [match]. Then I recharged, I rebooted. I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim for [the] world title.”