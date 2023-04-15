News on AEW’s new Saturday show, Mercedes Moné in Stardom, plus Shirakawa & McMahon notes

– Per Andrew Zarian, the new AEW Saturday show will be named Collision. The planned premiere date is June 17 in Chicago. The time slot will be 8-10pm, two hours weekly probably on TNT which will cause preemptions. Hints that the official announcement is coming around mid-May.

– According to a source, Vince McMahon wanted Adam Cole to manage Keith Lee on the main roster.

– Mina Shirakawa has left Cosmic Angeles to focus on Club Venus to make it it’s own unit.

– Update on Mercedes Moné….

Mercedes has officially arrived in STARDOM!!! “You’re gonna learn real quickly that there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Monè.”

