News on AEW’s new Saturday show, Mercedes Moné in Stardom, plus Shirakawa & McMahon notes
– Per Andrew Zarian, the new AEW Saturday show will be named Collision. The planned premiere date is June 17 in Chicago. The time slot will be 8-10pm, two hours weekly probably on TNT which will cause preemptions. Hints that the official announcement is coming around mid-May.
– According to a source, Vince McMahon wanted Adam Cole to manage Keith Lee on the main roster.
– Mina Shirakawa has left Cosmic Angeles to focus on Club Venus to make it it’s own unit.
– Update on Mercedes Moné….
Mercedes has officially arrived in STARDOM!!!
“You’re gonna learn real quickly that there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Monè.”
pic.twitter.com/bokgDOYMrC
— (@WrestlingCovers) April 15, 2023
Mercedes Moné with comments after attacking Mayu Iwatani in the Stardom ring!
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 15, 2023