News for Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday’s RAW.

RAW will see WWE United States Champion Austin Theory face Bobby Lashley in non-title action. This will be Theory’s second match since retaining over John Cena in the WrestleMania 39 Night 1 opener as he won a non-title match over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on the RAW After WrestleMania. Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, then defeated Mustafa Ali on the RAW After WrestleMania. He wrestled Bronson Reed to a double count out on this week’s RAW, and it was indicated that the feud will continue.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also be on Monday’s RAW to reveal why she turned heel on Becky Lynch. This week’s RAW saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Lynch and Stratus, who was filling in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita due to an earlier backstage sneak attack. The title change came when Morgan ducked a Chick Kick and pinned Stratus. After the match, Stratus turned on Lynch and attacked her, leaving her laid out with the Chick Kick. WWE says Stratus will now explain her actions on RAW, but it wasn’t clear if Lita will be there. There’s no word yet on what Monday’s segment will lead to, but it was reported this week that WWE is planning to do Stratus vs. Lynch at WWE SummerSlam, which is still several months away – on Saturday, August 5, from Ford Field in Detroit.

Here is the updated lineup for Raw in in North Little Rock-

-Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash

-WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

-Trish Stratus reveals why she turned on Becky Lynch