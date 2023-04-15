More on Mickie James’ departure speech on Impact

Mickie James’ speech on Impact Wrestling was clearly filmed in an empty arena. It is believed that the speech, presumably announcing her reitrement from wrestling as she left her hat in the ring, was filmed at the TV studio that Impact used as their home base in Nashville. This was the home of Impact for a long, long time during the COVID-19 pan/shamdemic. Mickie lives nearby in the Nashville area.

For those unaware, Mickie James has been on her “Last Rodeo” with Impact where the rules are that if she loses, she must retire. James, 43, has been hinting at retirement from pro wrestling since 2016.

Mickie suffered broken ribs earlier this year and has not been able to compete in scheduled Impact matches since the injury.

Mickie did not actually lose, however, so it is possible if not probable that she could make a return should she want to once her broken ribs are no longer an issue.