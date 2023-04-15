Matt Hardy issues challenge for The Firm Deletion

As we’ve noted, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Jeff Hardy make his surprise return to save brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and FTW Champion Hook from a beatdown by The Firm’s Big Bill, Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page. This was a continuation of the lengthy storyline between Hardy and The Firm. Matt then promised to reveal details on a big match for the two sides on this week’s AEW Rampage.

In an update, Matt appeared on Rampage with Jeff, Hook and Kassidy to challenge The Firm to The Firm Deletion Match. The Firm Deletion Match will take place at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina, but no date was announced. It will be The Hardys, Hook and Kassidy vs. Page, Bill, Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway.

Hardy noted that once they win this match, they will be free from all Firm contracts and The Firm will be rendered obsolete.

Jeff also spoke to Lexy Nair on Rampage, noting that it feels good to be back with AEW. Hardy said he allowed his own personal heaven to collapse, so he spent the past 9 months slowly crawling out of his personal hell. Hardy said there were three things he had to do to get back where he needed to be – conviction, eye surgery, and returning to AEW. It was reported that AEW has a few weeks worth of non-wrestling plans for Jeff as he’s still recovering from the eye surgery. It looks like The Firm Deletion Match will be a bout where they’re able to protect him with the cinematic presentation.

The Firm Deletion Match will be AEW’s second bout from The Hardy Compound. The 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view saw Matt defeat Sammy Guevara in the first-ever Elite Deletion Match.