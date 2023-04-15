Matches for upcoming Smackdown episodes

WWE has announced several matches for the next two SmackDown episodes, including a big rematch from Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Next week’s SmackDown will see new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan make their first title defense against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. This week’s SmackDown featured a Championship Celebration for Morgan and Rodriguez, but they were interrupted by Green and Deville. After a back & forth on the mic, the champions revealed how they already went to Adam Pearce to make the match happen.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will also be in action on next week’s SmackDown from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, as he defends against Xavier Woods. Woods vs. GUNTHER was made after a backstage segment on this week’s show. Woods, who had just defeated LA Knight, interrupted Imperium’s strategy session backstage, and called GUNTHER out. The Ring General promised to beat respect into Woods.

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet was also announced for next Friday night after Erik and Ivar hit Strowman and Ricochet with a backstage sneak attack.

The April 28 SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas will be headlined by the first title defense for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they defend against former champions The Usos. The rematch of the WrestleMania 39 Night 1 main event was booked after Paul Heyman delivered an announcement from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on last night’s SmackDown. Heyman revealed that The Tribal Chief muscled his way past WWE management to get the match made. He also guaranteed that there will be new champions because Reigns is getting frustrated with Zayn and Owens, but it looked like he was looking at The Usos when he delivered the last line.