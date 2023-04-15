Jericho Blasts Reporter Predicting AEW All In Ticket Sale Numbers
As previously noted, Wembley Stadium in London, England will be hosting the 2023 the upcoming AEW All In event. Twitter user @GregS1981 speculated about potential ticket sales for the event with the following message…
“There’s no way Tony Khan booked Wembley thinking he was gonna sell 60k+ tickets. I think 30-35k would be a resounding success. The only thing that could come close to selling out Wembley these days is WrestleMania. WWF had around 65-70k if memory serves for SummerSlam 92.”
Chris Jericho issued a response to the fan…
“And how the f*ck do you know this? Shut your ass and watch what happens.”
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW has exceeded 50,000 pre-sale registrations for All In as of April 14th. The pre-sale officially starts on May 2nd at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley.