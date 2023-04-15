El Hijo Del Vikingo set to Defend AAA Mega title on next week’s AEW Rampage
El Hijo Del Vikingo returns to AEW.
The lucha-libre superstar will be defending his AAA Mega Championship against Dralistico on next week’s special Saturday edition of Rampage on TNT. Jose The Assistant laid out the challenge on behalf of Dralistico on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Milwaukee.
#LFI has gold in mind! @JoseAssistant @DRALISTICO_LFI @vikingo_aaa #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Y6Ioc621VW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2023