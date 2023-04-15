4/14/23 WWE house show results from Largo, FL
– Chase U : Andre Chase and Duke Hudson with Tyler Bate d Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey. Post-match, Bron Breakker enters the ring and spears Andre Chase.
– Dante Chen d Oba Fem
– Sol Ruca / Dani Palmer d Lash Legend / Jakara Jackson
LASH AND JAKARA TEAMING UP AGAIN AT NXT LARGO, they might as well be an official team atp pic.twitter.com/hB1ecc1LhD
— . (@BelairTheBoss) April 15, 2023
– Brutus and Julius Creed / Big Boa / Ivy Nile d Schism: Joe Gacy / Jagger Reid / Rip Fowler / Ava Raine
– NXT Women’s Tag Team Title : Alba Fyre / Isla Dawn (c) d Katana Chance / Kayden Carter
– Apollo Crews d Eddy Thorpe
– Cora Jade d Lea Mitchell. Valentina Feroz challenges Cora, only to face Lola Vice. Feroz d Lola Vice.
– Main Event : NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes / Trick Williams d Pretty Deadly : Elton Prince / Kip Wilson
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM