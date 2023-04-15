4/14/23 WWE house show results from Largo, FL

– Chase U : Andre Chase and Duke Hudson with Tyler Bate d Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey. Post-match, Bron Breakker enters the ring and spears Andre Chase.

– Dante Chen d Oba Fem

– Sol Ruca / Dani Palmer d Lash Legend / Jakara Jackson

LASH AND JAKARA TEAMING UP AGAIN AT NXT LARGO, they might as well be an official team atp pic.twitter.com/hB1ecc1LhD

