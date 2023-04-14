Vince McMahon note

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not backstage at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

A new report from PWInsider notes that McMahon did go over the creative plans for tonight’s SmackDown, and there were some changes made. However, sources report differing versions as to how deep those changes were.

There are some within WWE who are still waiting to see if McMahon starts attending WWE TV tapings that are close to the Northeast, but the hope among some if that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will remain the point person in charge of the tapings.

Vince has not been backstage since the RAW After WrestleMania on April 3, where it was said that he took charge of the show and was responsible for significant changes. He reportedly went over the scripts for last week’s SmackDown and this week’s RAW, remotely, but did not make any major changes.