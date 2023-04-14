Ticket sales strong for AEW’s Wembley Stadium debut, plus notes on Jericho, Lita, and Belair

– As of Thursday, there were more than 45,000 sign-ups for the AEW: All In at Wembley Stadium pre-sale.

– During a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Bianca Belair explained why she holds Shayna Baszler in such high regard. I learned a whole lot from Shayna. She’s like a complete package. She brings the physical part. She’s great on the mic. She’s great with personality. Honestly, my mama, one of her favorites is Shayna Baszler. She loves Shayna. I learned a lot from her just being in the ring with her that match was very important for me to build the confidence of, like, no, you belong here.

– Lita turns 48 today.

– Interesting tweet: