Ticket sales strong for AEW’s Wembley Stadium debut, plus notes on Jericho, Lita, and Belair

Apr 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– As of Thursday, there were more than 45,000 sign-ups for the AEW: All In at Wembley Stadium pre-sale.

– During a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Bianca Belair explained why she holds Shayna Baszler in such high regard. I learned a whole lot from Shayna. She’s like a complete package. She brings the physical part. She’s great on the mic. She’s great with personality. Honestly, my mama, one of her favorites is Shayna Baszler. She loves Shayna. I learned a lot from her just being in the ring with her that match was very important for me to build the confidence of, like, no, you belong here.

Lita turns 48 today.

– Interesting tweet:

