Rey Fenix update

ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix is reportedly taking some time off to heal up.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Fenix was not at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and he is not booked for Sunday’s AAA Triplemania event. Word going around is that Fenix is taking some time off to rest as his body is banged up.

An AEW source noted that Fenix was hurting after he and Penta El Zero M retained their ROH World Tag Team Titles over QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Battle of The Belts VI last weekend. The decision was then made to give Fenix some time off to rest.

There was no specific injury stated for Fenix, but one source believed he may be dealing with a hip issue.

There’s no word yet on how long Fenix will be on the shelf with this break.