Possible Shinsuke Nakamura spoiler

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will see Shinsuke Nakamura make his long-awaited return to TV and the storylines.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Nakamura is scheduled to begin a new feud with Karrion Kross tonight. WWE had a Nakamura tarot card produced for the program, which will likely be used by Kross or Scarlett.

There’s no word yet on when Nakamura vs. Kross will take place, but it will be the first-ever bout between the two.

Kross’ last WWE TV match was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on March 31. Before that, he worked the Fatal 5 Way with LA Knight, Xavier Woods and winners Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on the March 10 SmackDown. Kross’ last TV singles match was the February 24 win over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Nakamura has not worked a WWE TV match since the loss to Santos Escobar on the November 11 SmackDown. He continued to work non-televised live events after that loss, then began the year with a win over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo. Since then, he has worked just two live event matches – teaming with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss for six-man wins over Imperium on January 21 and January 22.