Nash thinks Cody should turn heel, Xavier Woods comments on retirement

– While speaking on his Kliq This Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes that Cody Rhodes should turn heel after he eventually captures the WWE Championship. He said “It was like when Orndorff was with Hogan. You could see that there was friction, and you knew that Orndorff was gonna turn on Hogan. It was just a matter of when. I think that’s what they’re gonna do with Cody. The money is always gonna be with the babyface chasing the belt.”

– Xavier Woods recently addressed his retirement plans from WWE, revealing that he would like to become a game show host. In a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the 36-year-old SmackDown Superstar opened up about his retirement plans.

I’m very, very focused on what happens after wrestling as well as what happens right now… Honestly, and I don’t know, we don’t talk about this much. I was just talking about it with one of my buddies in there. We never talk about what the exit process is like. You know, lots of people get stuck in feeling like they have to be destroying their bodies in order to, you know, make money and pay mortgage, all those types of things and I want to really explore what is that transition like. How to make that easier for people because it’s difficult.