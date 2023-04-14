LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. We see what happened last week with the champs, The Bloodline and Matt Riddle. Fans cheer and chant before Owens and Zayn can speak.

Fans chant for Sami now. He talks about how they closed WrestleMania 39 as champions but haven’t really had a chance to enjoy it because of the stuff with The Bloodline, and with the WWE Draft coming up. A lot is going on and it’s an exciting time, but there’s a lot of uncertainty. Owens says no matter what happens with the Draft, they are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and they will defend them on any show. Owens knows one thing and that’s The Usos will be coming for their rematch soon. The music interrupts and out comes Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The Usos and Sikoa slowly walk to the ring. The Usos tout their title reign and ask Owens and Zayn what they know about pressure. Sami says they’re the one who has to report back to Daddy Roman every week. The Usos are tired of hearing Sami say the same thing. They go on about how The Bloodline is more stronger than ever. They hype up Sikoa as The Enforcer. Jimmy promises The Usos will become nine-time champions but fans boo. Jey says there are no cracks in The Bloodline, they are solid, and Owens and Zayn will crack under pressure when they lose the titles, and this time it will bee Sami turning on Owens like he did Jey’s whole family.

Sami wishes he was as good at anything the way Jey is good at lying to himself. Sami goes on about Jey acting like everything is fine in The Bloodline, like Solo didn’t almost hit him last week. Sami says he knows The Usos didn’t come out to just talk, and they say he’s right. The Bloodline stalks Owens and Zayn now as they get ready to fight.

Matt Riddle suddenly appears at ringside to a big pop, brawling with Sikoa. Owens has Jey on the announce table. Sami works on Jimmy. Owens and Sami send Jey into the timekeeper’s area now. Riddle and Sikoa go at it in the ring now. Riddle dodges the Samoan Spike and nails a few big knee strikes. Riddle goes to the top but The Usos pull Sikoa to safety. Riddle’s music starts up as he stands with the champions to yell out at The Bloodline. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened in the opening segment. Adam Pearce is backstage with a referee now. He sends the official to go find Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa to set up tonight’s main event.

– We get a video package to show events leading to the next match.

LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods. LA Knight is out next to cheers and boos.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Knight yells “Yeah!” and fans yell back. Knight with a headlock to start. Fans rally but LA nails a shoulder. Woods comes right back with a dropkick for a pop.

Woods with a headlock now. They tangle and LA drops Woods with a shoulder. Woods with a counter into a takedown for a kip-up as fans cheer. Knight goes to the floor for a breather but Woods nails a big suicide dive for a pop. Woods jumps on top of the announce table and yells out to the crowd for a big pop.

Woos brings it back into the ring and goes to the top rope but Knight rolls to the floor to boos. Woods goes for another dive bu LA catches him and slams him back into the edge of the apron. LA stands tall over Woods as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods has control but LA nails a neckbreaker out of the corner. Woods kicks out and LA is a bit frustrated. They trade punches in the middle of the ring but Woods drops LA with a kick. They run the ropes and Woods drops LA with a forearm for another close 2 count.

Woods scoops LA to his shoulders but he slides off. Woods with an elbow. LA dodges a kick, hits one of his own, and then drops Woods with a DDT for a close 2 count. LA stands tall to boos now. Woods blocks a suplex attempt. LA beats Woods down with forearms to boos. LA tries to suplex Woods to the floor but it’s blocked. Woods drapes LA over the top rope, then flies with a kick to the back of the neck. Woods goes back up for the flying leg drop but LA grabs the bottom rope to break the pin up just in time.

Woods kicks LA, but then runs into a scoop slam. LA hits his big elbow drop. Woods blocks the BFT and they tangle. LA uses a handful of tights but the referee catches him. LA argues with the referee now, allowing Woods to roll him up, also using a handful of tights, for the pin to win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, Woods celebrates and makes his exit as the music hits. We go to replays. Knight argues with the referee as Woods talks trash from the ramp.

– Still to come, Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Imperium is talking when Xavier Woods interrupts with his trombone. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER yells at Woods and he apologizes, but then does it again. GUNTHER holds Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser back from attacking Woods. GUNTHER says it’s clear Woods wants his attention, butt can’t approach him in a respectful manner because he’s a goof and doesn’t know what respect is. GUNTHER doesn’t like goofs, so if necessary, he and Woods can step into the ring and he can beat respect into Woods. Woods says now he’s talking. Woods says GUNTHER has been champion for a while but he’s never had a shot. Woods mentions the WWE Draft and says he’s the hottest free agent. He says he’s beyond ready to step in the ring with GUNTHER and take the title back to his place. Woods hits the trombone one more time and walks off.

– We see how Solo Sikoa took out Matt Riddle several months ago. Sami Zayn is backstage thanking Riddle for his help now. He tells Riddle to be careful because of how dangerous Solo is. Kevin Owens disagrees with this. He hypes Riddle up to get revenge for Sikoa putting him on the shelf for four months. Riddle goes on about how he can’t control some things, but he can conflict how much pain he inflicts on Sikoa for the time he missed.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley now. She mentions how Zelina Vega embarrassed Ripley last week. Ripley is not happy. Priest talks about Santos Escobar and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and how their friends should not be in the business. Priest says he will address Bad Bunny in the ring. Priest walks off while Rhea stares Braxton down. Dominik and Rhea follow Priest now.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Priest takes the mic and mentions Bad Bunny hosting WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. He says if Bunny wants to attend and sit in the front row, that’s fine, but if he puts hands on his family again… we see recent happenings with Bunny on RAW, where Priest slammed him through the announce table two weeks ago. Priest knows it was bad. He plays it in slow motion again. Ripley, Mysterio and Priest all laugh but The LWO’s music interrupts and out comes Zelina Vega by herself. Ripley exits the ring to wait for Vega, but Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde rush into the ring from behind, hitting Priest and Mysterio with a sneak attack. The LWO regroups at ringside as fans cheer and a furious Priest looks on. Back to commercial.

Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar

Back from the break and Santos Escobar hits a crossbody on Damian Priest, then sends him to the floor as fans pop. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley are at ringside, as are Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Escobar goes for a dive but puts the brakes on as Priest moves. Escobar flies out anyway but Priest rocks him in mid-air. Priest brings it back in and splashes Escobar in the corner, then hits a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count.

Escobar fights back with chops but Priest unloads with kicks. Escobar mounts offense with now as Priest misses. Escobar with a big dropkick for 2. Escobar with double knees in the corner, and again. Escobar mounts Priest in the next corner with right hands as fans count along. Priest cuts him off but Escobar blocks a chokeslam.

Priest knocks Escobar to the floor as The LWO looks on. Priest runs and leaps off the steel steps, dropping Escobar with an axe handle. Priest stands tall and poses as fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest is pounding on Escobar in the corner. Escobar fights back but Priest slams him face-first into the mat for a close 2 count. Escobar with a jawbreaker. Escobar runs into a big boot in the corner and goes down.

The Judgment Day taunts the crowd to boos now. Priest has Escobar on the middle rope but Escobar fights back and climbs up for a super hurricanrana for a big pop. Escobar is slow to crawl over and Priest kicks out just in time. Escobar rallies now. They get up and trade big strikes as fans go along with each one. Priest unloads but Escobar hits a jumping knee, then two takedowns and another hurricanrana takedown.

Escobar gets sent to the apron when he charges in with double knees. Escobar blocks a right hand and nails an enziguri from the apron. Escobar goes to the top for the moonsault but Priest kicks out just in time. Ripley and Mysterio can’t believe it. Fans chant for Escobar now. Ripley distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Dominik to nail a cheap shot to Escobar. This allows Priest to drop Escobar with a big shot.

Wilde and Del Toro attack Dominik at ringside but Priest saves him, shoving them both into the timekeeper’s area by their throats. Escobar with a suicide dive to send Priest onto the announce table.

Escobar brings it back in but Ripley holds his foot, allowing Priest time to recover. Vega runs over and launches Ripley face-first into the barrier with a head-scissors. Escobar walks into a big kick from Priest, then the South of Heaven chokeslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as The Judgment Day stands tall. We go to replays. Priest goes out and prepares to put Escobar through the announce table but the music of 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio hits. Rey flies into Priest at ringside to take him down. Rey then goes for his son in the ring, and prepares to hit 619, but he’s pulled to safety by Priest. The LWO re-groups in the middle of the ring while The Judgment Day does the same on the ramp.

– Paul Heyman is backstage with The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Heyman is fired up as he hypes up Sikoa to get him ready to destroy Matt Riddle, bringing up how many of their legendary family members must be feeling. Sikoa suddenly cuts Heyman off, scaring him. A soft-spoken Sikoa tells Heyman to tell The Tribal Chief he’s got this.

– We go back to the ring and out come new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for their Championship Celebration. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at how Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles on RAW. Samantha Irvin introduces the champs now and pyro goes off. The ring is covered in a red apron cover. Liv says they are happy and proud to be the new champions. Raquel says they brought the hardware home to SmackDown. Raquel sincerely thanks Liv for letting her use her as a weapon. Liv goes on about how she will always let Raquel throw her into their opponents. They go on about how good they are already and how good they can become. The music interrupts and out comes Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Deville says she was getting dumber while listening to Morgan talk. She brings up how Liv and Raquel didn’t even beat the actual champions, and they blame it on Adam Pearce. They go on about how they’re treated in WWE, and how they’re overlooked. The back & forth on the mic continues. Liv indicates that they’ve already got Pearce to book this match. A fight breaks out now. Liv goes for Ob-Liv-ion but Deville retreats to the floor and avoids it. The two teams talk trash to thankfully end the segment.

– Still to come, Shinsuke Nakamura returns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see players and coaches from the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team at ringside.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring and out comes the returning Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop and pyro. We cut backstage to Emma hyping up boyfriend Madcap Moss on why he’s better than Nakamura, and why he will be a top pick in the WWE Draft. Moss gets fired up and heads to the ring with Emma as Nakamura looks on.

The bell rings and Moss attacks, unloading on Nakamura into the corner. Moss keeps going and Nakamura goes down for a quick pin attempt by Moss.

Nakamura counts, misses a roundhouse kick, but then drops Moss with the follow-up kick. Nakamura tells Moss to bring it. Nakamura unloads with strikes, then nails a sliding kick. Nakamura blocks boots in the corner, and delivers more strikes, then the sliding German suplex under the bottom rope.

Nakamura comes back in an hits the flying kick from the middle rope. Nakamura readies in the corner as fans cheer him on. Nakamura then nails Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Moss goes to attack Nakamura again but Nakamura takes him down into the rolling arm bar as Emma tells her man to get payback. Nakamura sends Moss to the floor in front of Emma.

– We cut backstage to Scarlett laying down a tarot card with Shinsuke Nakamura on it. Karrion Kross then pounds his fist on the table, and says “Tik, tok,” to warn Nakamura.

– Matt Riddle is warming up backstage. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Trish Stratus turned heel on Becky Lynch this past Monday. Trish will address her actions on next week’s RAW.

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet are walking backstage when The Viking Raiders attack from out of nowhere and destroy Strowman. Ricochet fights back as Valhalla barks orders. Erik and Ivar slam Ricochet into production cases with Ragnarok.

Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for tonight’s main event as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We see how Riddle was taken out back in December. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The two sides face off in the ring now. Heyman takes the mic and says he has a historic announcement to make. He just spoke with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who authorized him to announce that they muscled their way through management and the match is now set – in two weeks The Usos will get their rematch from Owens and Zayn. Heyman calls it the biggest tag team match in SmackDown history, and guarantees there will be new champions because The Tribal Chief is losing patience with the two of you… it looked like Heyman may have been looking at The Usos there. Fans boo Heyman’s announcement as he tosses the mic. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Riddle beats Sikoa into the corner. Sikoa fights him off, blocks a kick, but Riddle blocks that and applies a submission early on. Sikoa powers out and slams Riddle.

Riddle jumps on Sikoa’s back with a Sleeper now. Sikoa resists but Riddle tightens it. Sikoa slams Riddle to the mat. Riddle goes for the Sleeper again but Solo slams him. Solo runs into a kick in the corner, but Solo drops him with a big right hand. Sikoa dominates Riddle to keep him down now, choking him with the middle rope as the referee warns him.