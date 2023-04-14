Charlotte Flair would be honored to face Alundra Blayze in retirement match

Charlotte Flair is ready to give WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze her retirement match.

Blayze, also known as Madusa, named the Queen as one of her final dream opponents when promoting her book back in March. Flair responded to the legend’s challenge during a recent chat with TV Insider, where she stated that it would be an honor to stand across from the trailblazing former champion.

I would be honored to have her retirement match. That’s the first time I actually responded to the challenge. So here you go.

Flair has not appeared for WWE since her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. A report has since surfaced stating that she is taking some more time away from the company.

Meanwhile, Blayze has made sporatic appearances over the last few years for both WWE and AEW, but has not wrestled in some time. She is a former three-time WWE women’s champion and has held championship gold in WCW, AJPW, and the AWA.