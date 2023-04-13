WWE SummerSlam pre-sale begins

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event kicked off this morning. You can access the pre-sale with three passcodes – TWEETS, WWETEXT, THEBUMP. Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, April 14, at 10am ET, and they are expected to move fast.

On a related note, a new promotional poster for SummerSlam has been released. The graphic features RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. You can see the image below.

It was reported this week that Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is planned for SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the new poster: