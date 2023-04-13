WWE PLE in Saudi Arabia will now be called Night of Champions

It was previously announced that WWE King and Queen of The Ring would take place on Saturday, May 27 from the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In an update, WWE announced today that the event will now be billed as the 2023 WWE Night of Champions PLE. The new logo can be seen above and below.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will still hold the King of The Ring Tournament and the Queen’s Crown Tournament in the Kingdom next month.

WWE last used Night of Champions as a pay-per-view name in September 2015. The event was held in Houston, TX, and headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Sting vs. then-champion Seth Rollins for thee WWE Wold Heavyweight Title. The inaugural Night of Champions event was held in June 2007 and was billed as “Vengeance Day: Night of Champions,” but the Vengeance Day part was dropped in 2008. From 2007 – 2015, the Night of Champions concept saw every WWE main roster title on the line. The “Clash of Champions” name was introduced in 2016, and has been used every year the event has been held since then – 2017, 2019, and 2020.

WWE filed to trademark the “King and Queen of the Ring” name in December, so it’s possible that they still that name at some point. The last King of The Ring and the Queen’s Crown tournaments were held in October 2021 at WWE Crown Jewel from Riyadh, KSA. Xavier Woods won the 22nd King of The Ring Tournament that night, while Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament.

Night of Champions will be WWE’s third PLE for May 2023 as Backlash was previously announced for Saturday, May 6 from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Battleground will share the weekend with Night of Champions on Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.