Video: Jeff Hardy Returns on AEW Dynamite

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy made his first appearance on television since he was arrested for DUI in June of 2022. Matt Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy were being attacked by The Firm when Jeff made the save with a steel chair. Matt and Jeff then hugged each other.

In March, Matt talked about his brother Jeff’s potential return to AEW since Jeff’s DUI court case had been closed and Jeff completed rehab.