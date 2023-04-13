Vickie Guerrero and husband issue statement about sexual assault allegations

Vickie Guerrero and her husband Kris Benson have issued a statement through their attorney dismissing Vickie’s daughter Sherilyn’s accusation that she was sexually assaulted by Benson during a cruise in 2020 just before the COVID pandemic.

“Kris and Vickie Benson vehemently deny Sherilyn Guerrero’s recent allegations of sexual assault and abandonment. Ms. Guerrero’s unsubstantiated accusations have caused the Bensons to suffer public ridicule, scorn, derision, and humiliation,” the statement from attorney Reese Campbell of EaDo Law, PLLC said.

“Kris and Vickie fully appreciate the seriousness of allegations of this nature and the need for public support of sexual assault survivors; however, they ask that you withold final judgment on this matter until they have an opportunity to bring Ms. Guerrero and her claims into a court of law where judgment is based on facts and merit,” it continued.

Sherilyn posted a TikTok video exposing her stepfather’s actions, a video which drew a lot of attention and negative publicity towards her mother.

Vickie later issued a statement of her own, now deleted, on Instagram, telling her daughter that she’ll be seeing her in court and after everything will be over, she would no longer be related to her.

Sherilyn’s cousin, Chavo Guerrero, has publicly come out in her defense and said that he’s been silently supporting her since she first revealed to him what happened.