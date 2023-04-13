Video: Sting References Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting interrupted a promo segment between MJF and Darby Allin. MJF had mentioned Sting being a “babysitter” for Darby and Sting responded with a reference to Cody Rhodes being a mentor for MJF in the early days of AEW…

“I see myself as more like a I don’t know, like a like a cheerleader. Yeah. You know what… It looks like I’ve offended you. Offended you deeply. Haven’t I? Promise I’ll stop now if you promise to stop. Okay, stop talking about this Cody daycare stuff, okay? I said Cody didn’t I?”