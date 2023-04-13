Spoilers: AEW Rampage & ROH TV tapings from 4/12

— The 4/20 edition of ROH TV was taped tonight in Milwaukee before AEW Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-The Kingdom defeated Darius Martin & Action Andretti

-Willow Nightingale defeated Charlette Renegade. The Renegade Twins attacked Nightingale after

-Lance Archer squashed a local enhancement talent

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Joey Kick

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless

-Iron Savages defeated two local enhancement talents

-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe defeated Colt Cabana

— The 4/14 edition of AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Milwaukee, after AEW Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-IWGP Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defeated Best Friends

-Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and they said they plan to retire after these 4-year contracts are up

-Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Mark Briscoe defeated Jake Manning, Luther, Serpentico & Angelico

-Taya Valkyrie defeated Emi Sakura. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill sent Leila Grey to attack Taya after but Taya countered with Road to Valhalla. Cargill fought Taya nest and Grey left her laying with a shot from behind, then Cargill finished Taya with Jaded

-Jungle Boy defeated Shawn Spears