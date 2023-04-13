Pat McAfee reveals behind-the-scenes footage of his WrestleMania day

Pat McAfee shared a behind-the-scenes video of his WrestleMania Saturday where he was one of the surprise appearances on the show for an impromptu match against The Miz.

McAfee’s day started bright and early and flew to Los Angeles via a private jet. Upon landing and walking to the terminal, McAfee asked if there “are any marks here” that would spoil the surprise.

He said that there were only three people in WWE who knew he was going there and was escorted in an SUV to the SoFi Stadium where under cover he moved to a private bus which had all its windows closed.

McAfee stayed there until it was showtime and his cue to appear in front of the crowd.

“That was awesome, I had so much fun in there,” McAfee said after he returned to his bus following his match. He also had a visitor after the show was over, his good friend and former broadcast colleague Michael Cole.

“I had a feeling, I had a feeling,” Cole told McAfee as the two hugged.