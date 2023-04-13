Notes on Shawn Spears and KUSHIDA

– Shawn Spears is set to make his comeback on AEW Rampage this week. Spears had taken some time off to focus on his family life since he welcomed his first child with his wife Cassie Lee earlier this year.

– KUSHIDA wants be the driving force behind IMPACT

“This is the opportunity I need,” KUSHIDA said, speaking through a translator. “I thank the gods of pro wrestling for giving it to me.”

He added, “I’ve never gotten the top championship. That means you are the face of the company. I want to be the driving force behind the company. I want to bring IMPACT all over the world.”