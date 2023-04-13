Mickie James vacates the Knockouts Title

Apr 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

On Impact Mickie James announced she’s still not medically cleared to compete, and vacated the Knockouts Title.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace will take place at Rebellion on Sunday with the winner becoming the new Knockouts Champion.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

KC Spinelli

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal