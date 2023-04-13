Mickie James vacates the Knockouts Title
On Impact Mickie James announced she’s still not medically cleared to compete, and vacated the Knockouts Title.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace will take place at Rebellion on Sunday with the winner becoming the new Knockouts Champion.
.@MickieJames will not be cleared to compete at #Rebellion. A NEW Knockouts World Champion will be crowned THIS SUNDAY in Toronto!
