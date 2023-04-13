Mickie James’ status for Rebellion to be determined tonight on Impact

The status of Mickie James and her involvement in this Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view will be revealed tonight on Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

A rib injury has kept James out of the Sacrifice show and the Multiverse United show at WrestleMania weekend and she was given until Sunday’s show to either defend or surrender the Impact Knockouts title.

“I saw the doctor yesterday,” James tweeted. “New X-rays & the results of my progress are in. Tonight you will all find out the answer. Be sure to tune in to Impact Wrestling.”

If she is cleared to compete, James will defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace in a three-way match this Sunday but if she’s not able to wrestle, Purrazzo will take on Grace with the winner being crowned the new Impact Knockouts champion.