Kenny Omega not signed to a new AEW deal yet

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has refuted Konnan’s suggestion that Kenny Omega has signed a new deal with AEW and said that Omega is still operating on his original deal which was extended by several months due to his injury.

Konnan made the comment while appearing on Nick Hausman’s podcast saying that they wanted Omega for AAA Triplemania but they were unable to do so because he was still negotiating with AEW and wasn’t sure if he was staying.

“I’m assuming,” Konnan said when he asked if he thinks he signed now. “I never really asked him but there are plans for him in the future so I’m thinking he already signed.”

Meltzer said that Omega is under a deal until the end of this year with AEW to make up for the several months he was out injured. While AEW is working hard to sign him and The Young Bucks to new deals, Omega has not put pen to paper yet and the former champion has not pledged his future to the company either.

Losing Omega after Cody Rhodes would be a huge hit to AEW so you can imagine the work being done behind the scenes to secure his services for the next several years.

Omega also is an employee of AEW where he serves as an EVP, similar to that of how Cody Rhodes was and how The Young Bucks are as well.