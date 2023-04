– During last night’s Rampage tapings, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood announced to the crowd that FTR have signed a brand new 4-year contract with AEW.

And after this four-year deal is up, they will retire.

– WWE Superstar Bronson Reed wrestled with the flu, chills and was reportedly “very sick” following his match with “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley this past Monday on Raw.