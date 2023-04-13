CM Punk possibly returning this summer

It was reported on Wednesday that CM Punk has expressed a willingness to return to AEW, and that he was hoping to return soon as he had pitched numerous scenarios that could bring him back into the mix. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the working plan is for Punk to return on the June 21 edition of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena from his hometown of Chicago, IL, or around that time.

The June 21 Dynamite is the go-home episode for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, which takes place that Sunday from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Punk missed Forbidden Door I in 2022 due to his foot injury, but there’s no word yet on if he will wrestle at Forbidden Door II.

It was noted that nothing is set in stone and things can change due to how this is an often tumultuous situation, but there were internal rumblings on Punk’s summer return before Wednesday’s aforementioned report dropped, and talk of the June 21 Dynamite being special shortly before today’s announcement on the venue and tickets. As of today, the working plan is for Punk to return at that show, or the very least, around it.

AEW has even talked about possibly announcing Punk’s return well ahead of time, perhaps at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts on Wednesday, May 17 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Wednesday’s report on Punk’s willingness to return to AEW included an item on Punk possibly working with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite. While there’s no word on contact between the two sides, Punk is hoping to work with The Young Bucks and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. However, at last word, The Elite were said to be not as keen on possibly working with Punk. AEW sources indicated that Punk had been trying to push for a meeting between everyone for quite a while, but there’s no word on if progress was made.

It’s no secret that there was previous heat between Punk and Chris Jericho. Following the 2022 All Out incident, Jericho reportedly told the AEW locker room that Punk would not be welcomed back, and said he does not want to work with Punk. Word now is that there was a meeting planned between Punk and Jericho to see if the two working together is a possibility.

It was also noted that there’s been a lot more traction within WBD about an impending announcement of a prime time Saturday show for AEW, which could be designed for a bit of a soft roster split to accommodate the preferences of talent who wanted to stay separate of the different internal situations. Talents have heard the talks about a new show, but have not heard about Punk’s possible upcoming return.

It was reiterated that plans can and do change, as with everything, but specifically in this situation that has been brewing for the better part of the year. As of now, it looks like nothing has been set in stone, but the aforementioned plans are tentative.