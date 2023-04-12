WWE to report earnings

WWE will report their First Quarter 2023 financial results next month.

WWE announced today that Q1 2023 financials will be reported on Wednesday, May 3 prior to the market opening. WWE executives will then host a conference call with investors at 8:30am ET, and we will have full coverage.

This will be an interesting call for a number of reasons. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had already made his way back to the company when the Q4 & Full Year 2022 call was held on February 2, but this is the first investor call since Vince has really jumped back into the swing of things. This also the first call since the UFC merger under Endeavor was announced.

While McMahon was already back with the company when the Q4 & Full Year 2022 call was held in February, he did not participate in the call. It seems likely that McMahon will join WWE CEO Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE President/CFO Frank A. Riddick on May 3.

Vince has not participated in a call since the Q1 2022 earnings call on May 5 of last year, which was more than two months before his “retirement” at the end of July 2022. The Q2 2022 call on August 16, 2022 saw former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon discuss McMahon’s departure less than three weeks earlier.