Three prominent Japanese promotions schedule press conference

Three of Japan’s most prominent wrestling promotions, New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH are set to hold a press conference together.

NJPW, AJPW and NOAH will be holding a joint press conference today at 6PM JST (roughly six hours from now).

You can watch live and free on https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ and on YouTube at https://t.co/vsIvBrwfDo.

English updates will be here, with a full report to follow.#njpw pic.twitter.com/Zcu3FnI0Kj

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 12, 2023