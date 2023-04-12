Three prominent Japanese promotions schedule press conference

Apr 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Three of Japan’s most prominent wrestling promotions, New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH are set to hold a press conference together.

