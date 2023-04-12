SummerSlam 2023 pre-sale now on

The pre-sale for SummerSlam kicked off today on Ticketmaster.com with codes ALLWWE, FORDFIELD, and WWEVIP all working codes to purchase tickets.

Just like at the Royal Rumble and last year’s SummerSlam, not the whole stadium will be used and there will be another long entrance way with no large set.

Tickets start at $35 for Level 300 tickets and go all the way to $4,000 for ringside platinum seats.

SummerSlam takes place from Ford Field on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit, Michigan.