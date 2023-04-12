Notes on Lesnar vs. Rhodes, a new AEW signing, and Japanese promotions are “All Together Again”
– According to new report, the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, reports The Wrestling Observer.
– During the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone stated that 18 year old Billie Starkz has signed with AEW.
– NJPW, AJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH announced a joint PPV called ALL TOGETHER AGAIN!
Friday June 9, NJPW, AJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH present ALL TOGETHER AGAIN!
If you have the energy, you can do anything!
LIVE in English on @njpwworld PPV
A portion of proceeds will be donated to charity.
【ただいま配信中！】
6月9日(金)両国『ALL TOGETHER AGAIN 元気があれば何でもできる！』会見
棚橋弘至（新日本）
宮原健斗（全日本）
清宮海斗（ノア）
が登壇！
●NJPWワールド
●新日本YouTube
