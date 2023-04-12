Notes on Lesnar vs. Rhodes, a new AEW signing, and Japanese promotions are “All Together Again”

– According to new report, the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, reports The Wrestling Observer.

– During the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone stated that 18 year old Billie Starkz has signed with AEW.

– NJPW, AJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH announced a joint PPV called ALL TOGETHER AGAIN!