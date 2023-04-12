News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dynamite will be headlined by two title matches this week. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews, while Silas Young will challenge AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs. AEW World Champion MJF will also appear tonight. It was announced that MJF’s presence is mandatory. Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee will also be a featured bout on tonight’s show.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW World Champion MJF will appear as his presence is mandatory

* Riho and Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Silas Young

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews