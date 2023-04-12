Jon Moxley to headline upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER PPV offering

Apr 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley will be in action at Pro Wrestling REVOLVER’s Mayhem For All event.

Pro Wrestling REVOLVER announced that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face former IMPACT X-Division Champion Jake Crist at its Mayhem For All event at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa on May 6.

Event will be on Fite+ app.

