Jon Moxley to headline upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER PPV offering
Jon Moxley will be in action at Pro Wrestling REVOLVER’s Mayhem For All event.
Pro Wrestling REVOLVER announced that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face former IMPACT X-Division Champion Jake Crist at its Mayhem For All event at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa on May 6.
Event will be on Fite+ app.
Not only will Jon Moxley be Wrestling, he's also doing a RARE Meet & Greet!
Limited to 75 people. Get your tickets NOW as this will sell out.
(Must purchase Event Ticket separately to qualify.)
