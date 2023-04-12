Impact announces sellout for upcoming PPV, Konnan tried to book Omega

Konnan says he tried to book Kenny Omega for night one of AAA’s “Triplemania XXXI”, but wasn’t able to because he claims Omega is currently trying to come to terms on a new contract extension with AEW.

“Well, originally, we were gonna bring in Kenny Omega, but he was still negotiating with AEW and he wasn’t sure if he was gonna stay with them or not. So, we couldn’t commit. He didn’t want to commit to our show until he was signed, so that was out the window.”

Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV sold out…